KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7

With Joe Biden winning the presidential election defeating Donald Trump, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris is now the Vice-president elect- a historic milestone.

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black and South Asian American descent to be elected for the office.

Harris was elected to the US Senate as a Democrat in 2016 and began her first term representing California in that body the following year. She was the first Indian American to serve as a U.S. senator as well as the second African American woman. Harris previously was the state’s attorney general, as per Britannica.

Her father, a Jamaican, taught at Stanford University. Harris’ mother, a South Indian born, was a cancer researcher and her younger sister Maya was a public policy advocate.

The Vice-president elect earned a law degree from Hastings College in 1989 after studying studying political science and economics in 1986.

Harris lives in Los Angeles with husband Doug Emhoff, and is a stepmother to two.

