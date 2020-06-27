Knifeman stabs six in Glasgow before being shot by police

Reuters

Share Now:











GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed police arrived within minutes.

Police listed the attacker as the only fatality, despite earlier media reports that he had killed two other people.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

“The individual who was shot by armed police has died,” Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that they were not looking for anyone else. Police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

One eyewitness in the hotel described the scene as “full of blood”.

“I was in my room and I heard loud screams from downstairs,” a man who gave his name as John told the BBC.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook