Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

BISHKEK: A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which he denies.
The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as driven by a political conflict between Atambayev and his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Atambayev, 63, ran the Central Asian, ex-Soviet republic of 6.5 million people between 2011 and 2017, having previously taken part in revolts that toppled two other Kyrgyz presidents.
He backed then-ally Jeenbekov in the 2017 election but the two fell out shortly after the new president took office.
Police detained Atambayev last August after storming his country house and exchanging fire with his supporters.
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagno Read More...
MILAN: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has rubbished suggestions of a falling out with midfielder Miralem Pjanic and is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will quickly bounce back from disappointing restart to the season. Sarri has quickly found himself under pressure after Juventus were beaten on penalti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2014. The singer however has denied the accusation by providing evidence in the form of receipts, emails, social media, and press reports. PTI reports quoting Variety that a woman posted from an anonymous Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean actor Park Shin-hye is a household name with Korean film and K-drama fans having started her acting career in her teens. She cemented her star status firmly in people's hearts with her lead role as Go Mi-nyeo-Go Mi-nam in the role switching hit drama You're Beautiful. Par Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Assembly (NA) has endorsed three bills ‒ 'Finance Bill-2077 BS', 'Bill to Raise National Debt-2077 BS' and the 'Loan and Guarantee Bill-2077 BS' ‒ related to the budget. The Upper House received the bills from the House of Representatives. Finance Minister Yubar Read More...
MADRID: Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League si Read More...