Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal

KATHMANDU/AHMEDABAD: A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the annual monsoon season enters its final stretch after claiming hundreds of lives in South Asia.
Ten people, including four children, were killed after a landslide buried five houses in remote west Nepal on Sunday, a Home Ministry official said.
At least 269 people have died in mostly mountainous Nepal this year in landslides and floods, while another 76 people are missing. The monsoon season that began around June in South Asia ends in September.
In the western Indian state of Gujarat, 14 people have died in the last two days in various incidents related to heavy rains and flooding, said officials at the State Emergency Response Centre.
Rains in Gujarat are 10% higher than the long-period average, according to the local government. The state’s desert area of Kutch received rainfall that was 3-1/2 times higher than the average.
More heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several parts of the state over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.
In Odisha state to the east, floods have killed at least 17 people in the past week, displaced thousands and affected more than half a million people, officials said.
Hundreds have died in the northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Bangladesh this monsoon.
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
SIRAHA: A man from Siraha who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Monday night in Dharan. The 55-year-old man of Mirchaiyya Municipality-6 in died during course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. According to the Health Office, Siraha, he die Read More...
Restricted vote for new LDP leader expected on Sept 14 Suga wins backing of top LDP party factions - reports Young MPs had pushed for wider party vote New leader will replace Abe, who resigned Friday, as PM Markets favour, factoring in Suga win TOKYO: Japan's chief government sp Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow a high-profile team to climb mountains in the autumn season though the foreign tourists have been restricted to visit the Himalayan nation due to COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting of the council of ministers held on Sunday took a decision to allow a chart Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1069 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 40,529. Of the infected, 34 are females while 725 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,088 specimens through P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- yet another a record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day. Close to 400 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. As many as 393 cases, highest so far, were reported in Kathmandu in t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday. Among the deceased today is a four year old girl from Mahottari, the health ministry stated. Likewise, a Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones during Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...