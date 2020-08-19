Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil

JOHANNESBURG: Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground on a coral reef and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean island’s protected coastline.
Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of the MV Wakashio and who is from India, was charged with “endangering safe navigation” and is in custody pending a bail hearing next week, Police inspector Sivo Coothen said Tuesday.
The ship’s first officer was also charged and is being held, he said.
“We are carrying out a full investigation and interviewing all the crew members,” Coothen said.
The Wakasio ran aground a coral reef on July 25 and after being pounded by heavy waves for several days the vessel cracked and started leaking oil on August 6. The damaged ship spilled more than 1,000 tons of its cargo of 4,000 tons of fuel into the turquoise waters of the Mahebourg Lagoon, one of the island’s most pristine coastal areas.
Most of the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel was pumped off the ship before it split into two but environmental groups warned that the damage to the surrounding coral reefs could be irreversible.
The Wakashio was meant to stay at least 10 miles (16 kilometers) from shore but it ran aground just a mile from the island. Owner Nagashiki Shipping is investigating why the ship went off course and it has sent experts to help clean up the damage. The Mauritius government is seeking compensation from the company.
The Mauritius government is under pressure to explain why immediate action wasn’t taken to empty the ship of its fuel before it began to leak. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth earlier blamed bad weather for the slow response.
Environmentalists in Mauritius are objecting to plans to pull the bow of the ship — the smaller part of the Wakashio — out to sea and allow it to sink. The larger part of the ship will be dragged off the coral reef where it ran aground and towed away, possibly to India for salvage.
“Authorities say they will tow the bow eight nautical miles out to sea and sink it in the waters that are 2,000 feet deep,” said Sunil Dowarkasing, an environmental consultant and former member of parliament in Mauritius.
“But that area is where whales give birth and nurse their young,” said Dowarkasing. “The sunken bow could badly affect that critical area. So the environmental impact of that plan should be fully considered.”
The Mauritius government has closed off the coastal area of the eastern part of the island, where thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize damage to the Mahebourg lagoon and protected marine wetlands polluted by the spilled fuel.
Only officials and hired workers are permitted to work in the coastal area and the waters surrounding the grounded ship.
Experts from France, Japan and the United Nations are also involved in the clean-up work.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. Development Program has allocated $200,000 to address the immediate impact of the spill.
The International Maritime Organization, the U.N. Environment Program and the U.N. humanitarian office have deployed an oil spill expert to support the government, Dujarric said. And U.N. agencies are also supporting the public health response, assessing the risks to communities, providing forensic investigation and legal support, and using U.N. satellite imagery and analysis to help with remote mapping.
After the government declared an environmental emergency, thousands of volunteers rushed to the shore to create makeshift oil barriers from tunnels of fabric stuffed with sugar cane leaves and even human hair, with empty plastic bottles tucked in to keep them afloat.
The island nation of some 1.3 million people relies heavily on tourism and already had taken a severe hit due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The worst has happened or is the worst still to come? A question no one can answer but can only guess at the moment. Tourism sector is considered as the hardest hit by the ongoing global pandemic. United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) shared that the pandemic has led to a 98 percent fall Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold that had been decreasing in the last few days, dropping below the historic 100,000 per tola mark, has risen again and stands at Rs 100,400 per tola on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold rate Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 66 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts, today. Of the newly reported infections, 56 cases hail from Parsa -- majority from Bahadurmai Municipality -- while remaining 10 are from Bara. According to the Bahudarmai Municipalilty Offic Read More...
KABUL: More than a dozen rockets struck Kabul on Tuesday, wounding at least ten people, including children, prompting some foreign embassies to order a lockdown, officials and sources in the Afghan capital said. The identity of the attackers was unknown, though an interior ministry spokes Read More...
LONDON: Cases of type 1 diabetes among children in a small UK study almost doubled during the peak of Britain's COVID-19 epidemic, suggesting a possible link between the two diseases that needs more investigation, scientists said on Tuesday. While the study is based on only a handful of cases Read More...
MANILA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups. WHO officials said this month the proportion of young Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,257. This is the first time that the number of reported daily coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed after testing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...