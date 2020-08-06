Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

MONTERREY: Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.
The new numbers put Mexico on track to surpass 50,000 deaths this week. Mexico currently has the world’s third-highest coronavirus death toll, after the United States and Brazil.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
