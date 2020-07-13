Mexico surpasses Italy to post world’s fourth-highest coronavirus death toll

MEXICO CITY: Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American country overtaking Italy for the world’s fourth-highest death total, according to Reuters data.
But leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the pandemic was “losing intensity” in Mexico, and blamed what he called “conservative media” for causing alarm.
Mexico on Sunday recorded 276 additional fatalities and 4,482 new infections to bring its coronavirus death toll to 35,006, with 299,750 confirmed cases. Italy has recorded 34,954 deaths and 243,061 cases. Mexico trails the United States, Brazil and the UK in total deaths.
While Italy appears to have tamed the virus, the pandemic is showing few signs of easing in Mexico, where the government has faced criticism for reopening its economy too soon.
Lopez Obrador said he was briefed on the pandemic this past week and was optimistic.
“The report is positive, good. The conclusion is that the pandemic is going down, that it is losing intensity,” he said in a video message.
Lopez Obrador also backed Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico’s deputy health minister and coronavirus czar, after criticism of his handling of the crisis.
Lopez-Gatell has kept revising his projections for total fatalities and as recently as June forecast up to 35,000 deaths through October. In early May, the estimate was 6,000.
The coronavirus death toll per million residents in Mexico, whose population numbers about 120 million, is the 16th highest in the world, according to data by research firm Statista.
But Mexican officials say the true toll is likely much higher due to limited testing. A Reuters analysis of funeral-home data in May indicated a toll more than double the reported figures.
Several former officials have criticised Lopez Obrador’s administration for its management of the epidemic.
Former Health Minister Salomon Chertorivski, who held the post from 2011 to 2012, said on Thursday the government had reopened the economy before meeting globally established criteria for doing so. He added that Mexico might need to impose a new lockdown.
“There are three fundamental variables: a reduction in the last 14 days in the numbers of contagions, reduction in recent days in the number of deaths, and reduction in the number of hospitalized people,” Chertorivski told Mexican newspaper Reforma.
“None of those three parameters were achieved.”
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Security Printing Bill registered by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the National Assembly on July 8 stipulates the provision of a security printing centre. As per the bill, the centre shall be an autonomous body. The functions, duties and p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said the government has prioritised management of population for the country’s development. Delivering a message on the occasion of the 25th World Population Day today, Minister Dhakal claimed that Nepal had made progres Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s leading messaging apps for free and secure communication, and UNICEF, working for child rights in Nepal, have collaborated to launch U-Report Nepalchatbot on Viber. U-Report Nepal is a community participation tool empowering young people t Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 While the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, health workers have warned that people are under the risk of waterborne diseases during monsoon. “With flooding and water logging, there are chances of a surge in waterborne diseases,” said Anup Bastola, consu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 With the monsoon at its peak, Kathmandu Metropolitan City is facing problem managing the city’s garbage. More waste is produced on rainy days and undesirable conditions of roadways during this season is another challenge to transporting collected waste to the disposal site Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 11 Scores of families have been displaced after floodwaters swamped their houses in Saptari’s Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality. According to Hunumannagar Kandalini Municipality-13 Ward Chair Bindeshwor Yadav, some 75 families of Gobargadha have been rescued and temporarily Read More...
JAJARKOT, JULY 11 Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today. With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Along with the secondary and commodities market regulator showing positive cues to develop the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surged by 5.98 per cent or 75.16 points to 1,331.27 points in the trading week between July 5 and 9. Share investors ha Read More...