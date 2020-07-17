Michelle Obama to debut podcast on health, relationships on Spotify

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former first lady of the US Michelle Obama is set to host podcast on health and relationships on the streaming service Spotify.

According to The Associated Press, ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ — a collaboration between the Obama’s Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, and Spotify will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” The Associated Press quoted Michelle as saying in a statement.

Last year, the former US president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Michelle’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health.

She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, business woman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama, adds The Associated Press. — HNS

