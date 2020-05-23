Mumtaz rubbishes death rumours

MUMBAI: Veteran Indian actress Mumtaz has dismissed rumours of her death in a video message, saying she is very much “alive”.
“Hi my friends. I love you all. See, I am not dead. I am alive. I am not that ‘buddhi‘ (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings,” Mumtaz said.
The video has been shared by Mumtaz’s daughter Tanya Madhvani on her Instagram account.
Urging everyone to stop spreading false news, Tanya wrote: “Message from my mother to her fans ! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great ! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old ! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73.”
Reportedly, Mumtaz, known for films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam and Loafer, is currently spending time with her family in London.
See the video here.
