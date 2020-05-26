Musk, Grimes change spelling of baby’s offbeat name

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tesla head Elon Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Grimes have somewhat changed the unusual name of their baby born earlier this month.

The couple had released photos of their son revealing that his futuristic name was X Æ A-12 claiming it to be gender neutral. However, they have changed the baby boy’s name to X Æ A-Xii, adding Roman numerals in place of numerical digits.

In a post on Grimes’ Instagram on May 25, a fan asked if the baby’s name had been changed because of Californian law, which stipulates that only alphabetic letters can be used in a newborn’s name.

“X Æ A-Xii,” Grimes wrote in response, changing the numbers to Roman numerals. She added in the comments, “looks better tbh.”

When the couple had shared their newborn’s unusual name, it had sparked speculation on social media on its pronunciation. The parents had offered conflicting pronunciations then. And even after the change in the spelling, they have not make the pronunciation of the offbeat name any clearer.

