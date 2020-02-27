New virus has infected 82,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 1,766 cases, 13 deaths

Japan: 895 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths

Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths

Singapore: 93

United States: 60

Kuwait: 43

Thailand: 40

Bahrain: 33

Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23

Malaysia: 22

Germany: 21

France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 17

Vietnam: 16

United Kingdom: 15

United Arab Emirates: 13

Canada: 12

Iraq: 6

Russia: 5

Oman: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Croatia: 3

Greece: 3

Israel: 3

Pakistan: 2

Finland: 2

Austria: 2

Lebanon: 2

Switzerland: 2

Sweden: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Georgia: 1

Estonia: 1

Belgium: 1

Romania: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Norway: 1

Denmark: 1

Brazil 1