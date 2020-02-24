New virus has infected over 79,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
Hong Kong: 79 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
South Korea: 833 cases, 7 deaths
Italy: 219 cases, 5 deaths
Singapore: 89 cases
Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
Thailand: 35 cases
Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23 cases
Malaysia: 22
Vietnam: 16 cases
Germany: 16
France: 12 cases, 1 death
United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
United Kingdom: 13
Canada: 10
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
Kuwait: 3 cases
India: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Israel: 2
Bahrain: 1
Lebanon: 1
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1
Afghanistan: 1