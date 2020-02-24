New virus has infected over 79,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 79 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

South Korea: 833 cases, 7 deaths

Italy: 219 cases, 5 deaths

Singapore: 89 cases

Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Thailand: 35 cases

Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23 cases

Malaysia: 22

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

United Kingdom: 13

Canada: 10

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Kuwait: 3 cases

India: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Israel: 2

Bahrain: 1

Lebanon: 1

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

Afghanistan: 1