New virus has infected over 80,000 people, killed 2,700

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 977 cases, 11 deaths
Japan: 860 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
Italy: 283 cases, 7 deaths
Iran: 95 cases, 15 deaths
Singapore: 89 cases
Thailand: 37 cases
United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China
Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23 cases
Malaysia: 22
Bahrain: 17
Vietnam: 16 cases
Germany: 16
United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
United Kingdom: 13
France: 12 cases, 1 death
Canada: 11
Kuwait: 8 cases
Iraq: 5
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Spain: 3
Russia: 2
Israel: 2
Oman: 2
Lebanon: 1
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Egypt: 1
Afghanistan: 1
Croatia: 1