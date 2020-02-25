New virus has infected over 80,000 people, killed 2,700

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 977 cases, 11 deaths

Japan: 860 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

Italy: 283 cases, 7 deaths

Iran: 95 cases, 15 deaths

Singapore: 89 cases

Thailand: 37 cases

United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China

Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23 cases

Malaysia: 22

Bahrain: 17

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

United Kingdom: 13

France: 12 cases, 1 death

Canada: 11

Kuwait: 8 cases

Iraq: 5

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Spain: 3

Russia: 2

Israel: 2

Oman: 2

Lebanon: 1

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

Afghanistan: 1

Croatia: 1