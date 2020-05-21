New Zealand PM Ardern’s election prospects boosted by latest poll

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s popularity has soared ahead of elections in September as a result of her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed on Thursday.
And the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed popularity for Ardern’s Labour rose to 59%, a rise of 18 percentage points, which if repeated in the elections would allow the party to govern on its own rather than in coalition.
The Pacific nation was locked down for more than a month and strict social measures enforced by Ardern’s government, moves which helped prevent the coronavirus spreading.
Ardern has won global praise for her leadership during the pandemic and her stratospheric rise to become New Zealand’s youngest prime minister and third woman to hold the office has been dubbed “Jacinda-mania” by some.
As preferred prime minister, 39-year-old Ardern, whose Labour party is now in a coalition with the Greens and the nationalist New Zealand First party, had 63%, while rival opposition National Party leader Simon Bridges polled just 5%.
Bridges faces a vote at his party’s caucus on Friday on whether he will lead it into the election. The National Party, the biggest party in parliament, slumped by 17 percentage points to 29%, its lowest since 2003.
Ardern’s rating is the highest in the history of the poll, which is the second this week showing her rising star, after a Newshub-Reid Research poll said she had become New Zealand’s most popular prime minister in a century.
Businesses in New Zealand including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms reopened last week after the rate of new coronavirus cases have slowed dramatically in recent weeks. It has so far infected just over 1,500 people and caused 21 deaths.
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
Read More…
KATHMANDU: The Election Commission on Sunday said that 9,561 representatives in 229 local units have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.
Speaking to the THT Online over a phone, EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma informed that 229 candidates were elected as mayors, 229 candidates as deputy mayors, 1959 candidates as ward chiefs, 3613 candidates as ward members, 1804 candidates as woman re Read More…
A US F-15 fighter jet takes off during an exercise dubbed ” Juniper Falcon”, held between crews from the US and Israeli air forces, at Ovda Military Airbase, in southern Israel, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo: Reuters
POKHARA: The vote count of Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolis would resume after the Election Commission’s decision, said chief election commission officer.
The vote counting was halted after a dispute over the finding of two different types of swastika symbol stamps in ballot papers of May 14 local level elections.
The vote count has been halted since yesterday.
According to Chief Election Officer Nagendra Lal Karna a letter has been se Read More…
A mesmerising view of Begnas Lake, as seen from Sundari Danda in Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolitan City of Kaski district, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
A view of colourful houses at the Kampung Pelangi village in Semarang, Indonesia, on May 20, 2017. Photo: Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via Reuters Read More…
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday has thanked the Election Commission and officials for successfully holding the first it peacefully and .
EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma shared that the PM thanked EC officials and others when a team led by Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav had reached the PM’s office earlier today.
On the occasion, the EC team briefed the Prime Minister about the preparations for the upcoming seco Read More…
RIYADH: The world’s largest private equity fund, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.
“The next stage of the Information Revolution is under way, and building the businesses that will make this possible will require unprecedented large-scale, long-term investment,” the Softbank Vis Read More…