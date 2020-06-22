New Zealand reports 2 new coronavirus cases

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has reported two new cases of the coronavirus as a trickle of infected people continue to arrive at the border.
The country of 5 million people now has nine active cases after having none at all earlier this month.
Health officials said Monday that all those cases involve people who have recently arrived and are in quarantine, and there’s no evidence of community transmission.
Still, many remain anxious community transmission could return, especially after health officials admitted making a mistake by allowing two women who had arrived from London to leave quarantine before they had been tested because a parent was dying. The women later tested positive and have since isolated themselves.
The latest two cases involve people returning from India and Pakistan.
BHOJPUR: The landslide at Oyang of Makalu Rural Municipality-2 and 4 in Sankhuwasabha has partially blocked the Arun river leading to displacement of families around the area. According to Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the Sakhuwasabha District Police Office, Nawaraj Malla, the landslide cause Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines (NA) has rescheduled its repatriation flights to rescue stranded Nepalis from across the globe in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Issuing a press statement today, NA informed that Bangkok-Kathmandu sector flight originally scheduled for June 22 will now take off on Jun Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has requested his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans — his request comes as Khan's fans have come out in his support making #WeStandBySalmanKhan trending on Twitter after a case was filed against him in Rajput's suicid Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Read More...
NEWCASTLE: Three second-half goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton helped Newcastle United secure a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors did not create many opportunities at St James' Park and were reduced to 10 men Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the occasion of International Father's Day on June 2, Twinkle Khanna has penned a note remembering her father, the late superstar Rajesh Khanna while sharing moments she spent with him on her new digital venture Tweak India. "Father's Day, for me, will always be in December. If my f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The guitar American singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 'MTV Unplugged' sold for $6 million at an auction on June 20. According to the Associated Press, Cobain played the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar in the band’s acoustic performance and subsequent live album was Read More...
KATHMANDU: Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has denied the claims made by a woman of sexual assault when she was a minor. In a statement on her now deleted Twitter account on June 19, the woman, who identified herself as Gabby, detailed the alleged assault that happened in 2014, according to Dead Read More...