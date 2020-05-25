New Zealand’s Ardern stays cool as earthquake strikes during live interview

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was unflustered by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington on Monday while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the programme.
Ardern, who became prime minister in 2017, is hugely popular in New Zealand for her handling of several crises – a mass shooting in Christchurch last year, a volcanic eruption in December and the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Wellington and nearby areas were shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Levin, a city close to the capital, and at a depth of 37 km, according to Geonet.
Ardern was speaking on a live TV interview at the time from the parliament building, called the Beehive.
“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan…,” she told the host of the show Ryan Bridge, as she, the camera and other things around her shook.
“Quite a decent shake here…if you see things moving behind me. The Beehive moves a little more than most,” she said.
Ardern assured the host that she was safe and the interview resumed.
The video was soon viral on social media.
There were no damages and no injuries, Ardern confirmed at a news conference later, but the shaking that lasted for more than 30 seconds caused panic in Wellington with several people in offices and homes getting under their tables for cover.
New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.
The city of Christchurch is still recovering from a 6.3 magnitude quake in 2011 that killed 185 people.
In 2016, a 7.8 magnitude tremor hit the South Island town of Kaikoura, killing two and causing billions of dollars worth of damage, including in the capital Wellington, which is on North Island.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Milit Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: A COVID-19 positive person fled the Temporary Coronavirus Special Unit of the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district on Saturday night. The 45-year-old person housed in a single room of the isolation ward fled the hospital by breaking the room's window, informed Kuld Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight to Japan to send back Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal and other Nepali passengers, tonight. The flight chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm. The NA’s wide b Read More...
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican Museums will reopen on June 1, the Vatican said on Saturday, ending a closure caused by the coronavirus lockdown that has drained the Holy See's coffers. A statement said the Museums, which house some of the world's greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Ro Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two people that had recently been discharged after staying under observation at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital on being diagnosed with COVID-19, have tested positive for the infection again. Both the patients were discharged following recovery, yesterday. According to Ministry of He Read More...
MELBOURNE: Western Australia battened down for its worst storm in 10 years on Sunday as the remnants of a tropical cyclone met a cold front with heavy rains and storm surges expected across the state's coast, officials said on Sunday. Winds gusting up to 210km per hour (130 miles per hour), wer Read More...
BARA: As many as four security personnel deputed at the District Police Office, Bara, have been confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus. According to Bara's Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, all the infected persons are under observation in isolation at Kalaiya-based Coro Read More...