Nigeria’s Lagos state governor says no fatalities from Lekki shooting

Published: October 21, 2020 3:49 pm On: World
Reuters
LAGOS: Nigeria’s Lagos state governor said on Wednesday there were no fatalities recorded from a shooting in the suburb of Lekki.

Lagos State Goveror Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits injured people at a hospital in Lagos, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters, Nigeria, on October 21, 2020. Photo: Ademola Olaniran/Lagos State Government/Handout via Reuters

He described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the “darkest hours from our history as a people.”

 

 

