North Korea says it supports China’s measures on Hong Kong

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday expressed its support for China’s decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, calling it a “legitimate step” to safeguard the state security.
“Since Hong Kong issue is an issue pertaining thoroughly to the internal affairs of China, any country or force has no rights to say this or that about the issue,” North Korea’s KCNA state news agency cited a representative of North Korea’s foreign ministry as saying.
“We categorically oppose and reject the outside interference detrimental to the security and the social and economic development of Hong Kong.”
North Korea’s comments come after Beijing this week imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong that some say could restrict freedoms in the former British colony, and as US President Donald Trump intensified his confrontation with China by vowing to end the territory’s special trade status with the U.S.
North Korea has previously supported Beijing over the protests in Hong Kong and over China’s “one country and two systems” policy.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
BAJURA: A woman who returned from India earlier this week gave birth to a child at a quarantine centre in Achham district this morning. Suna Nepali (26) of Thanti, Mellekh Rural Municipality-3 delivered a baby in the quarantine centre, according to local health post incharge Narendra Shah. Aux Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Policy Institute (NPI), a free-thinking international think tank of global Nepali diaspora, has presented its observations and remarks on the government’s recent announcement on national policies and programs for the fiscal year 2077/78. With the surge of the coronavirus pandem Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Locals of Jokaha in Ishanath Municipality-6 clashed with police after the authorities attempted to transfer two COVID-19 patients from a local quarantine facility to an isolation ward in Garuda of the district. Two persons at Jokaha Madarsha were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More...
Twitter says Trump broke rules on 'glorifying violence' Move follows Trump tweet on Minneapolis unrest Violence follows death of black man pinned down by police Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", afte Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed that 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,212. This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the Na Read More...