Northern India wilts under crippling heatwave

NEW DELHI: As India braces for a hotter than usual summer, many cities in the country’s north are reeling under an intense heatwave with the temperatures on Wednesday crossing a scorching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
The temperatures in northern India are the highest that the country has seen in decades for this time of the year, and the hot spell is projected to last until Friday.
On Tuesday, Rajasthan’s Churu district recorded a maximum temperature of 50 C (122 F). Ravindra Sihag, a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, said it was the highest temperature recorded in the world for the day.
Temperatures in the capital of New Delhi have also soared beyond 47 C (116 F) this week and some states issued advisories urging people to remain indoors and hydrated.
Cyclone Amphan, which left a trail of destruction in the eastern coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha last week, was partly a reason for the heatwave.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, India’s meteorological chief, said that the cyclone effectively sucked the moisture in the air and triggered hot dry winds that are now blowing over large swathes of northern and central Indian plains.
India’s weather agency is expecting the seasonal average maximum temperatures to remain half a degree to 1 degree C (32.9 to 33.8 F) higher than usual over northwest India and the country’s western peninsular region during April and June this year.
The main summer months — April, May and June — are always excruciatingly hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. The monsoon normally hits southern India in the first week of June and the rest of the nation within a month.
In recent years, heat waves have caused a number of deaths, including daily wage workers, rickshaw drivers, street vendors and homeless, many of whom are the most exposed to the sun.
The year 2015 saw the worst heat wave in India since 1992, killing at least 2,081 people.
During spells of heat waves, the country of 1.3 billion people usually suffers from severe water shortages with tens of millions lacking running water.
Last year, India’s Chennai made headlines when the southern city ran out of water.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Read Also 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum west Chaurjahari victims’ families refuse autopsy till missing are found dead or alive Nepal Police personnel seen in PPEs in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they st Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Let’s learn to give credit where it’s due. We have not realised the importance of aesthetics in the economy. As Amartya Sen points out, we’ve always been preoccupied with the doctrinaire view of how the economy works and how a country prospers, and we have been keeping a b Read More...
KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Sajha Party has demanded that the goverment make necessary amendments in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, or else, scrap the project if amendments are not going to be made. The party, in a statement issued Tuesday, said that it takes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli' Read More...
LONDON: More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Here Read More...