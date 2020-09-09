Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COPENHAGEN: An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.
Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”
Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House on September 15.
“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press.
He said he nominated Trump on Wednesday for the 2021 prize, adding that “Donald Trump meets the criteria.”
Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by February 1, meaning the deadline to nominate people for this year’s peace prize has passed.
Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea. Any lawmaker serving in a national legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009 only months into his first term, a move many felt was premature. The Norwegian committee said it honored Obama for his commitment to “seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”
Last year, Trump predicted he would win the Nobel Prize “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.
Tybring-Gjedde has been a member of the Storting, the Norwegian parliament, since 2005. He is known for being pro-Israel and for opposing immigration policies that he thinks have been too welcoming.
The lawmaker has often demanded that immigrants adjust to Norwegian society. He called Muslim headscarves an “Islamic uniform” and compared them to robes worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 2006, he nominated Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Dutch-American activist, writer and politician critical of Islam, for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighboring Sweden.
STOCKHOLM: Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Privacy Rules-2020, which were recently issued by the government, allow government offices of the federal, provincial and local levels to instal CCTV cameras in public places and public vehicles for security of lives and property. As per the rules, government offices may Read More...
PARIS: France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final. The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Police have arrested three persons from Sallagahri, Bhaktapur, for illegally transporting a huge cache of prescription drugs. The arrestees have been identified as, Bishnu Pradhan, 36 and Dambar Bahadur Pradhan, 37 of Baarhabise and Shankar Khadka,32 of Bhotekoshi, in Si Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 Health ministers from member countries of World Health Organisation South East Asia Region are set to discuss measures to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the ‘new normal’ during its 73rd Regional Committee S Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8 The building of Durbar High School, reconstructed with support from the Government of China, was handed over to the school management today. Though the reconstruction of the building was completed in the month of January, the process to handover it was delayed due to out Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley Municipality Forum, an umbrella organisation of all local governments in the valley, has called for easing prohibitory orders in place in the valley and using Nepali Army personnel at the valley’s entry points to secure the valley. Earlier, the forum had also imposed Read More...