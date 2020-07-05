NRNA, ILO forge partnership to help Nepali migrant workers

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollars to help the migrant workers. The grant received from ILO will be spent for the Nepali workers in different countries and those affected by Corona Virus, said the NRNA Treasurer Mahesh Shrestha.

Workers in labour destination countries like Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be targeted.

The number of Nepali migrant workers losing their jobs as well as being infected by the deadly virus has been increasing steadily.

The NRNA is also helping the Nepali workers return home from various destination countries, as the Nepal government is flying chartered flights to rescue its stranded citizens abroad.

