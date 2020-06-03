NY-based Nepali origin designer Prabal Gurung joins protest for Black Lives Matter

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: World renowned fashion designer of Nepali origin Prabal Gurung has taken to the streets to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Gurung, one of the most woke men in fashion, was at the protests on June 2 at Washington Square Park and Stonewall Inn in New York, USA.

The designer, who is based in New York, shared videos and photos of the protests on his Instagram page. The videos show protestors clapping and chanting slogans. There is an absence of violence.

“Moment of Silence For #georgefloyd #SayHisName #saytheirnames #ahmaudarbery #breonnataylor #ninapop #tonymcdade Black Lives Matter,” Gurung wrote as he shared the pictures of the protests at Washington Square Park.

“There is peaceful protest going on. The reason I am documenting is oftentimes the headlines don’t show peaceful movements like this…” Gurung shared in one of the videos expressing his wish to show the collective voice of resistance and solidarity.

“All these incredible people have come here protesting peacefully and I just wanted to show this.”

“Black Lives Matter. Black Trans Lives Matter…” Gurung said on the Stonewall Inn post.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement. Today, I choose to participate in #blackouttuesday by being present and by being proactive. I will continue to do the work alongside our Black brothers & sisters who have never had the luxury to take a break,” he wrote on June 2.

