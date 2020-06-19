NZ police officer shot dead during routine traffic stop

A New Zealand police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after they were shot during a routine traffic stop, the country’s police commissioner said, as officials urgently hunted for the suspect.
Schools and daycare centres near the scene of the incident in Auckland were on lockdown as police searched for the shooter, who also injured a member of the public when fleeing by car.
The two officers were unarmed, which is usual procedure in New Zealand, where only specialist police like those at airports or in tactical response teams routinely carry guns.
“At this stage, there is nothing to indicate this job was going to be anything out of the ordinary,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said at a media briefing in Wellington. He did not provide details on why the car was stopped by the officers.
The fatally wounded officer was the first in New Zealand, where gun crime remains relatively rare, to be killed in the line of duty in at least a decade.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the death was devastating.
“To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend,” Ardern said in a statement.
New Zealand has tightened gun laws twice since a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting.
The country’s lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation to create a new firearms registry that licence holders will be required to update as they buy or sell guns.
KATHMANDU: People may witness the season's first 'Ring of Fire', the annular phase of solar eclipse, as far as weather permits, from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam -- on the 21st of June. NASA mapped the tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Upper House in the Federal Parliament, the National Assembly, has adopted the Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of the new map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. On Thursday, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Read More...
ALMATY: Kazakhstan said on Thursday it would tighten coronavirus-related restrictions during the coming weekend and an aide said former President Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19. Shopping malls, markets and parks will be closed in big cities on June 20-21 and additional ho Read More...
ATLANTA: An Atlanta police officer was charged on Wednesday with murder for the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in a fast-food parking lot, while a fellow officer facing lesser charges has agreed to testify against his colleague. The death of Brooks - the latest in a long line of un Read More...
KATHMANDU: A patient from Bhaktapur who had been consulting with doctors at Norvic International Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic. The patient in his early 50's had been referred to the hospital by Bhaktapur Hospital about three days ago, Executive Director at Norvic Internation Read More...
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The government has fixed the minimum support price for paddy for the next fiscal year at up to Rs 2,885 per quintal, depending on the variety. The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday set price of medium-sized paddy at Rs 2,885 per quintal, while support price of thick-sized paddy has Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 As the bullion market has resumed, there has been a surge in the number of customers who are visiting shops to sell their jewellery. The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) resumed market from last week. During the lockdown period, gold pr Read More...