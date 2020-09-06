One man killed, seven injured in stabbings in Birmingham, UK

BIRMINGHAM: One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, police said.
“We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night’s events,” West Midlands Police said.
“A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured.”
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were terrorism related but the public should stay “very vigilant”.
West Midlands Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre at approximately 12:30 a.m.
“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” they said in a statement.
Police cordons were in place on Sunday morning in three separate locations in the city centre: Hurst Street, Irving Street and Edmund Street.
A knife was visible to a Reuters witness beside a drain in Edmund Street.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the series of incidents in the Hurst Street area of the city centre appeared to be related but the motivation for them was not yet understood.
“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the police said.
A witness told the BBC she saw “multiple people having fist fights”.
The BBC said the cordon in Hurst Street was near the area known as the Gay Village in the centre of Birmingham, where many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting "Death to France" and calling for boycotts of French products. "Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers, Read More...
Kathmandu, September 5 The Ramchandra Paudel-led faction of the Nepali Congress today held a virtual meeting to devise strategies to challenge party President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ‘interference in distribution of active membership and appointment of loyalists to the party’s departments to s Read More...
STOCKHOLM: A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty. France coach Didier Deschamps tri Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 A woman working at Jawalakhel-based Alka Hospital in Lalitpur was found dead last night, four days after she was reported missing. Gita KC, 39, was found in the forest of Lele in Muldol of Godavari Municipality, her face down on the ground. Deputy Superintendent of Po Read More...