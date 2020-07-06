KATHMANDU: Over 200 scientists have claimed that the airborne particles of coronavirus can infect people and have urged the World Health Organisation to revise its recommendations, including airborne transmission as one of the significant factors contributing to the spread.
According to a New York Times report published Saturday, 239 scientists in 32 countries are claiming that there is evidence of smaller virus particles in the air transmitting the infection. The group of scientists are planning to publish their study in scientific journal, it was stated in an open letter written by the group to WHO.
The researchers have reiterated that the virus is airborne and can infect people when inhaling the virus carried by large droplets after a sneeze, or a cough, or much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room. The statement is in contrasts to that of WHO, according to which, coronavirus spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth after the Covid-19 infected sneezes, speaks or coughs.
“We are aware of the article and are reviewing its contents with our technical experts,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic was quoted as saying in Reuters.
If the contagion is really airborne, then the procedures to contain the virus will need further modifications as the people will need to wear mask even if they are in the same room despite safe distancing. All healthworkers will need to use N95 masks instead of medical masks to avoid inhaling smaller particles of coronavirus while caring for the infected persons.
However, WHO is reluctant to designate the virus airborne saying that the evidence for the claims are not convincing.
“Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as a possibility but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence,” Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead of infection prevention and control, said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days. Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus. Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon begins to peak with downpour being a constant everyday feature in the past couple of weeks, people across various parts of the country are facing increased risk of floods and other season related disasters in the coming days. Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that t Read More...
NEW DELHI: Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India’s 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split int Read More...
KATHMANDU: The reported number of coronavirus infection cases around the country continues to surge steadily every week as debates continue on whether or not the pandemic has entered a community transmission stage. In the last seven days alone, 3182 additional cases had surfaced, as per the Health M Read More...
POKHARA: A 29-year-old who died on Saturday night in Dhorpatan Municipality-4 of Baglung has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. A PCR test conducted at State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara confirmed his infection hours after his death, informed Suraj Gurau, Chief of the Health Office, Read More...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's willingness to "suffer" will bring the good times back to the north London club. His side's 2-0 win at in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was arguably the best result since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December and put them seventh in the Pre Read More...
TOKYO: Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations Sunday in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen died and scores were still stranded. Helicopters and boats re Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 293 new cases, Nepal's coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,784 on Sunday. Likewise, 132 recoveries were reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6547. Read Also: Over 3000 Covi Read More...