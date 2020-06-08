Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, coronavirus cases top 100,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections, officials statistics showed on Monday and the rise in daily infections has prompted authorities to begin strict enforcement of government safety measures.
The south Asian nation, which has registered 2,067 deaths and 103,671 infections of the novel coronavirus, lifted its lockdown last month but promulgated protocols for the reopening of markets, industries and public transport – including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.
“First we educated the masses about the protocols, then we warned them, and now, in the last meeting with the prime minister in the chair, we directed administrations to crack down on places protocols are not being followed,” Pakistan‘s Planning Minister Asad Umar said in a news conference at the weekend.
Many markets and shops have been sealed because of non-compliance over the last few days, said Umar, who also heads the national response to the pandemic.
Pakistan has been setting records for the number of new daily infections over the last 10 days, partly reflecting increased testing.
But of the 23,000 tests daily, more than 1 in 5 have been positive over the last 10 days. Before the lockdown was lifted on May 9, the number of tests finding the coronavirus was approximately 1 in 10, government statistics show.
Government officials say safety protocols are not being followed, particularly since just before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The decision to lift the lockdown on May 9 despite increasing infections of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, was prompted by a worsening economic crisis and unemployment.
Pakistan is the 16th country to exceed 100,000 infections, a Reuters tally showed. The virus spread has yet to peak in Pakistan, officials say.
KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the 'Desis'. The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Min Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagno Read More...
LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who sho Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday's training session as he has a small thigh strain, the Spanish champions said. Barca returned to full training on Monday for the first time in three months ahead of the Spanish season re-starting on June 11 after being halted since March d Read More...
NEW DELHI: The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge. India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 246,628 cases, with 6, Read More...
JAMAICA: Pace great Michael Holding believes West Indies will particularly miss batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer on their tour of England after they, along with all-rounder Keemo Paul, opted out of the series because of COVID-19 fears. The three-test series is scheduled to be played i Read More...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale does not want to return to the Premier League at the moment and could finish his career at the Spanish club, the Welshman's agent Jonathan Barnett has said. Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion due to a perce Read More...