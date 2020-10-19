Pakistan opposition holds mass rally calling for PM Khan to go

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago.
The mass demonstration in Karachi was the second in three days launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), formed last month by nine major opposition parties to begin a nationwide agitation against the government.
Under Khan, Pakistan has experienced mounting censorship of the media and a crackdown on dissent, critics and opposition. But the campaign against him sought to tap into discontent over his handling of the economy, which was tanking even before the global coronavirus pandemic struck.
“You’ve snatched jobs from people. You have snatched two-time a day food from the people,” Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of the former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, told the rally.
In the early hours of Monday, police snatched her husband, arresting Muhammad Safdar following complaints from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party that he had raised political slogans at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an action deemed illegal.
“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar,” Nawaz tweeted on Monday morning. A spokesman of the provincial government said police had not acted on their orders.
During Sunday’s rally she had shared the platform with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose late mother Benazir Bhutto was also prime minister two times.
“Our farmers have hunger in their homes… our youth is disappointed,” said Zardari, whose Pakistan People’s Party governs the southern city of Karachi.
The message struck a chord with their supporters, in a country now suffering double digit inflation and negative economic growth.
“Inflation has broken the back of poor citizens forcing many to beg to feed their children,” said Faqeer Baloch, 63, at the Karachi rally.
“It is high time that this government should go now,” he said as the crowd chanted, “Go Imran go!”
The next general election is scheduled for 2023.
On Friday, the opposition held a mass rally in Gujranwala, a city in the eastern province of Punjab, a stronghold for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N).
Addressing the rally via video link from London, Nawaz Sharif accused army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of rigging the 2018 elections and orchestrating his ouster in 2017, saying the corruption charges brought against him were concocted.
The military, which denies meddling in politics, has yet to respond specifically to Sharif’s accusations. Khan, who denies the army helped him win, has defended the military and on Saturday threatened a fresh crackdown on opposition leaders.
“Not all children are intentionally mischievous, always naughty, or display certain behaviours on experiencing incompetent parenting. Those could be the symptoms of ADHD for which they need help and timely treatment.” On the occasion of Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) aware Read More...
KATHMANDU: Local youth leader Nishchal Baniya has been selected to represent Bagmati UNESCO Club for the inaugural YOUNGA Forum, organised by BridgingTheGap Ventures on October 24. YOUNGA Forum, the first-of-its-kind virtual global youth takeover of the United Nations, is focused on a central the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 2,942 additional coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 132,246. There are currently 39,341 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,831 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the countr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Director General at the Department of Tourism Rudra Singh Tamang today handed over summit certificates to Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition which successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year's first-ever summit to Nepal's 8000er mountain. Tamang awarded Bahrain Prince Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities from coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The nationwide Covid-19 death-toll has, as such, advanced to 739. It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness. Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored two goals each as the German champions crushed hosts Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move within a point of top spot. Mueller scored either side of Lewandowski's double, with the Polish striker taking Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males. As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,283,354 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...