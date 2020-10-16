Pakistan opposition starts countrywide protests to oust government

LAHORE: Supporters of Pakistan opposition parties were converging on a stadium in the city of Gujwanwala on Friday to begin a countrywide protest campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.
Nine major opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government.
Khan, who came to power on an anti-graft platform and denies the army helped him win, said on Friday he wasn’t afraid of the opposition’s campaign, which was aimed at blackmailing him to drop corruption cases against their leaders.
“We have come out for the supremacy of the law,” said Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaking from atop an SUV that was showered with rose petals as she left for Gujwanwala from nearby Lahore.
“Our struggle is against injustice, unemployment and all-time price hikes.”
Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the main opposition party.
Sharif, a long-standing critic of the military, was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2017 on corruption charges and left for London last November for medical treatment. He blames generals and judges for what he says were trumped up charges.
Pakistan‘s powerful military has repeatedly denied meddling in politics.
The protest campaign comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis, with inflation touching double digits and negative growth. The next general election is scheduled for 2023.
“Go Imran go. Your time is up!” shouted tens of thousands of the opposition supporters gathered at the Gujwanwala stadium hours before the leaders arrived.
Bilawal Bhutto, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who heads her Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and a religious leader, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, were leading separate rallies to join the main gathering.
“The time has come for the puppet government to go,” said Bhutto.
Nepali Army personnel pulling the MI-17 chopper from Tribhuvan International Airport to Kharipati barrack in Bhaktapur, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
Kathmandu, October 15 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reshuffled his Cabinet without seeking the consent of Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and without discussing the issue at the party Secretariat meeting. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had accepted the prop Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 The Department of National ID and Civil Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all 753 local levels, requesting them to distribute social security allowance to differently-abled persons bearing blue card and single women below 60 years of age for the Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 The Government of Nepal and the Government of Austria held virtual bilateral consultations today. The meeting took stock of the overall state of the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sovereign countries. Various aspects of Nepal-Austria relations incl Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15 Handwashing with soap has been one of the best defences against the virus, along with other public health measures such as maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowded places, practising cough etiquette and wearing a mask wherever recommended. Global Handwashing Day is Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 15 The Dalit community of Saptari staged a demonstration in the district headquarters Rajbiraj today protesting the increasing cases of violence and murder against their community members. Hundreds of Dalit community leaders and members from even far-flung villages partic Read More...
RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 15 Police have detained a person in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Rautahat. The 14-year-old girl of Samanpur in Gadhimai Municipality had been staying at her maternal uncle’s house in Brindaban Municipality since childhood. She had set out from home Read More...
JHAPA, OCTOBER 15 Police have made public a person in connection with the murder of Abhishek Chaudhary of Ekanta Tole in Kankai Municipality, Jhapa. Rabin Rajbanshi, 22, of Kankai Municipality was paraded by Jhapa District Police Office at a press conference at Anarmani Area Police Office toda Read More...