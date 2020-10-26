Pakistani PM asks Facebook CEO to ban Islamophobic content

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister has appealed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.
In a letter, which the Pakistani government posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” was encouraging extremism and violence across the world, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.
“I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” Khan said.
Facebook said this month it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.
“One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others,” Khan said, adding that this was “reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation”.
In response to Khan’s appeal, a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters the company was against all forms of hate and that it did not allow attacks based on race, ethnicity, national origin or religion.
“We’ll remove this hate speech as soon as we become aware of it,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, adding that the company had “more work to do”.
Khan, in his letter, referred to the situation in France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with terrorism.
Earlier on Sunday, Khan said that French President Emmanuel Macron had “attacked Islam” by encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.
Khan’s comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.
KARNALI: The Karnali provincial government has decided to set up a fund for the safety of Raute, the nomad community living in jungles especially of mid-west and far-west of Nepal. The fund is focused on the management of cloths, housing and nutritious food to the nomadic community. Chief Minis Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,856 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 158,089 with the latest additions. Among the freshly infected, 1,067 are females while 1,789 are males. Of the total infections, 1,535 were detec Read More...
MYAGDI: As many as 20 settlements in Malika Rural Municipality in the district which are at risk of landslide have been recommended relocation safe places at the earliest. The Municipality-level disaster management committee identified those settlements and recommended the disaster management com Read More...
ROME: Italy's leader imposed at least a month of new restrictions across the country on Sunday to fight rising coronavirus infections, insisting that people outdoors wear masks, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters and putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants. Worried about crippl Read More...
SAO PAULO: Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. The ex-Barcelona and Paris St Germain player was in Belo Horizonte, where he played for local side Atletico Mineiro, when he got his diagnosis. "I arrived in BH (Belo Horizont Read More...
LONDON: Leicester City won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years on Sunday, with substitute Jamie Vardy's late close-range header enough to secure victory in the Premier League at The Emirates. The win lifted Brendan Rogers' side to fourth on 12 points, while the Gunners stay in 10th pl Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 26 Vijaya Dashami, the main day of Dashain, is being celebrated today across many parts of the country amid coronavirus pandemic. On the tenth and the main day of Dashain, people from the Hindu community receive tika (a mixture of red vermilion, yoghurt and rice) and jama Read More...
Early results from tests for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, show it produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk, the Financial Times reported on Monday. It has been discovered that th Read More...