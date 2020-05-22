Pakistani PM, FM, other top officials express shock over PIA aircraft crash

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) aircraft carrying carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, today.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his shock over the tragic incident. “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” the Pakistani PM wrote.



Likewise, the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi too shared his message on the social networking site. “Deeply grieved over devastating plane crash in res area flying to Khi & mins away from landing with many making way home for Eid,” Quereshi wrote. “Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families. We are in midst of grave challenges as a nation & in these times of trial we must show resolve & unity.”

Other officials from the country, citizens of Pakistan and people all over the world are sharing their messages of shock and grief across various social media platforms.

