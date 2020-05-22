Pakistani PM, FM, other top officials express shock over PIA aircraft crash

KATHMANDU: A Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) aircraft carrying carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, today.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his shock over the tragic incident. “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” the Pakistani PM wrote.
Likewise, the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi too shared his message on the social networking site. “Deeply grieved over devastating plane crash in res area flying to Khi & mins away from landing with many making way home for Eid,” Quereshi wrote. “Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families. We are in midst of grave challenges as a nation & in these times of trial we must show resolve & unity.”
Other officials from the country, citizens of Pakistan and people all over the world are sharing their messages of shock and grief across various social media platforms.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
KATHMANDU: Video-sharing mobile platform TikTok will be hosting yet another online concert next week featuring some of the top South Korean hip-hop stars.
According to The Korea Herald, Epik High, Zico and other top South Korean hip-hop stars will perform as part of an online concert hosted by TikTok next week, the company said on May 21.
NEW DELHI: India said on Thursday that Chinese troops had stood in the way of regular Indian patrols along their disputed border in flare-ups at two locations this month and called for stability on the front line.
The two countries have in recent years taken steps to build confidence between their militaries while expanding commercial ties. But the border remains an unresolved issue over which they went to war in 1962 and tensions erupt sometimes.
Troops briefly skirmished nearly the eastern Indian state of Sikkim earlier this month and have also been locked in a weeks-long face-off in the Galwan region in the western Himalayas.