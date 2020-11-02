Pakistani PM says he will upgrade status of part of Kashmir, angering India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday his government will give provisional provincial status to part of Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad.
Khan’s proposal would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s only land link to China, which is the northern part of the larger Kashmir region. Both Delhi and Islamabad have claimed all of Kashmir since gaining independence 73 years ago, and have fought two wars over the territory.
“We have made a decision to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, which has long been the demand here,” Khan said in a speech in the city of Gilgit.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Shri Anurag Srivastava said Delhi “firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation.”
Last year India angered Pakistan by announcing changes to the status of Kashmir, taking away some of the region’s privileges. Although Pakistani officials made no link between India‘s prior move and Khan’s proposals, the Pakistani action is likely to be viewed in both countries as a partial tit-for-tat response.
Both sides control parts of Kashmir, which is divided between them by a United Nations-mandated “Line of Control”. UN observers are still stationed in the region.
Kashmir has carried a vague constitutional status in both countries since 1947 to accommodate for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the dispute. While full details were not immediately disclosed, Khan’s proposal appears likely to bring the region closer to the status of Pakistan’s other federating provinces.
Khan said the decision was within the scope of the UNSC resolution. He gave no time-frame for its implementation. Such a move would require a constitutional amendment in Pakistan, which must be passed by two-thirds of Pakistan’s parliament.
Khan’s visit to the area comes ahead of an election for a Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, to be held on November 15. The body, created in 2009, has few powers, and the region is largely governed directly by Islamabad.
India‘s foreign ministry has already objected to the election, saying Pakistan illegally occupies the territory.
Strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan, with an estimated population of 1.2 million, borders Afghanistan and China, and is at the heart of the $65 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure development plan.
Similar plans by Islamabad to adjust its status were previously shelved over concerns that it would adversely impact Pakistan’s case in the United Nations for full control over Kashmir.
KATHMANDU: The organising committee of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon has decided to honor the Late British Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris by announcing the Richard Morris Honor Prize in his memory on May 29 from 2021 marathon event in the Everest region. As per the organisers, the Prize Read More...
MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday. The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team in August, having not played for In Read More...
CHITWAN: A one-horned rhinoceros was found dead at Lamichaur in the Chitwan National Park, on Sunday. The rare animal was found lying motionless at Lamichaur near west sector of the park on Sunday morning, informed a park official. According to the Chief Conservation Officer Arna Nath Baral, t Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Southampton broke into the Premier League top four on Sunday after midfielder James Ward-Prowse curled in a pair of sublime free kicks and set up another goal on his 26th birthday to engineer a thrilling 4-3 win at Aston Villa. Southampton romped to a 4-0 lead before Villa's late Read More...
MANCHESTER: Arsenal ended their five-year wait for a Premier League away win against 'Big Six' opposition with a second half Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty giving them a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners had not enjoyed such a win in 29 games since their victory at Read More...
LONDON: Gareth Bale came off the bench to head the winner for Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, his first goal since returning to the club from Real Madrid. The Welshman was brought on in the 70th minute and three minute Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1 General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Prasad Paudel, who is also the finance minister in KP Sharma Oli’s Cabinet, today stated that party unity was under threat. Paudel, who is a close aide of Oli, wrote on Twitter, “A serious crisis f Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1 The Federation of Nepali Journalists has demanded that the government make arrangements for free polymerase chain reaction test of all journalists, who are working on the frontlines and are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. “Not only journalists but all citizens should Read More...