Pakistani police: Gunmen attack stock exchange in Karachi

KARACHI, PAKISTAN: Pakistani police say an unknown number of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the country’s financial center.
Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene of the attack says gunmen opened fire at the entrance and have entered the stock exchange grounds. It wasn’t immediately known how many gunmen are involved and whether they have been able to enter the building itself in Monday’s attack.
Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon says he and others are huddled inside their offices.
Heavily armed special forces have surrounded the building located in the heart of the city’s financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions.
Local television stations are showing police in full body armor surrounding the building but still staying outside the high walled compound of the stock exchange.
Shazia Jehan, a police spokesman, says the bomb disposal squad has also been called to the stock exchange building and was trying to clear the building of explosive devises. There were no other details and the fate of the attackers was not immediately known.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistan’s largest and oldest stock exchange, incorporated today with the exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “The Young and the Restless” won best drama at the first virtual Daytime Emmys along with three acting trophies on Friday night, with some winners speaking out about racial injustice. Ellen DeGeneres accepted the trophy for best entertainment talk show for her self-titled program Read More...
MANCHESTER: West Indies captain Jason Holder wants racism to be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing in cricket, the 28-year-old has said. Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark aimed at South Africa all-rounder Andile P Read More...
POKHARA: A person died while his spouse sustained injures after a landslide buried their house in Galyang Municipality-1 of Syangja district on Sunday morning. The landslide caused by a heavy continuous downpour buried the house at around 3:00 am today, killing Yam Bahadur BK (49) while injuring Read More...
TANAHUN: A one-year-old baby, who was under observation at GP Koirala Respiratory Treatment Center at Belchautra in Shuklagand Municipality, has returned home post recovery from coronavirus infection. The toddler and his mother were kept at the isolation ward of the treatment centre upon their re Read More...