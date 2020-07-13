Nepal | July 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Published: July 13, 2020 12:21 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

WARSAW: Poland’s incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 51.2% of the vote according National Electoral Commission data released on Monday. The head of the Commission told a news conference that remaining votes that were still to be calculated would not change the result significantly.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), received 48.8% of the vote.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Nepse index surges on positive cues from SEBON

KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Along with the secondary and commodities market regulator showing positive cues to develop the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surged by 5.98 per cent or 75.16 points to 1,331.27 points in the trading week between July 5 and 9. Share investors ha Read More...

gold prices

Price of precious metals rises in domestic market

KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Mon Read More...

MoALD asks MoF to manage loans for farmers

KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has requested the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to arrange a provision for farmers to receive loans on the basis of their products. In a letter to the MoF on July 7, MoALD made a request to introduce a provision where Read More...

Sankhuwasabha district

Landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing in Sankhuwasabha

BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...

China raises flood alert to second highest level

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county Read More...

Five killed in attack on South African church, hostages freed

JOHANNESBURG: Five people were killed in an attack on a church west of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday, South African police said, with some of the attackers taking hostages who were later freed. Police arrested around 40 people and seized 40 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and h Read More...

About 33pc recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province

DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province. According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Read More...

World Council of Churches "dismayed" at Hagia Sophia shift

FRANKFURT: The head of the World Council of Churches has written to Turkey's president expressing his “grief and dismay” over Turkey's decision to change the status of Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. As a World Heritage museum, “Hagia Sophia has been a place of o Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times