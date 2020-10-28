Poles join nationwide strike in revolt over abortion ruling

WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses.
The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been taking to the streets over the ruling and Poland’s deeply conservative government, which has vowed not to back down.
The constitutional court ruling last Thursday has triggered daily mass protests across this central European nation of 38 million that are exposing deep divisions in a country long a bastion of conservative Catholicism that is now undergoing rapid social transformation.
Rage over the ruling, which would deny legal abortions to women even in cases where a child is sure to die upon birth, has been directed at the Roman Catholic church and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader and most powerful politician in the country.
In actions unthinkable before, women entered churches on Sunday to disrupt Masses, confronted priests with obscenities and spray-painted church buildings.
Kaczynski accused protesters of seeking “to destroy Poland” late Tuesday and called on his party’s supporters to defend churches “at any cost.”
He spoke to a camera backed by Polish flags in an announcement that some critics compared to a notorious announcement of martial law in 1981 by communist leader Wojciech Jaruzelski.
Some saw his words as an incitement to violence, since the 71-year-old holds the job of deputy prime minister in charge of police and security services.
Bartosz Weglarczyk, the editor of the new portal Onet, argued that Kaczynski was in effect giving permission to soccer hooligans and far-right extremists “to beat people in the streets.”
“These words are shocking. These words can foreshadow anything, including the introduction of a state of emergency, censorship, arrests and God knows what else,” Weglarczyk wrote.
The Women’s Strike, the key organizers of the protests over the past week, called the strike under the slogan: “We are not going to work.”
Polish media report that some university classes have been called off, while the mayors of Warsaw and Krakow are also supporting the call for workers to stay off their jobs.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 570 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 160,400. Of the total infections, 252 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 97 females and 155 males. In the last 24 hours, 225 case Read More...
DHAKA: Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday to protest against remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. The dispute has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on Oct. 16 in which a man Read More...
MARSEILLE: Manchester City were barely troubled as they claimed their second victory in Champions League Group C by beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday. Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling found the back of the net as Pep Guardiola's side s Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the club on Tuesday ahead of a vote of no confidence that was due to be held next month after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down. The rest of the board of directors also resigned. "It's a thought- Read More...
MOSCOW: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich volleyed in a 79th-minute winner on Tuesday as they battled past hosts Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games. Leon Goretzka headed them in front in the 13 Read More...
WASHINGTON: More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project. The tally, which shows a record-breaking Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27 before the four-test series starts in Adelaide as a day-night match on Dec. 17, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. A tour worth about A$300 million ($ Read More...
JHAPA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Prasai had reached his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based Province Governor's Office for Dashain celebrations. Governor Prasai said that he had mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating Read More...