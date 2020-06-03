Priyanka Chopra urges Mumbaikars to take precautions against Cyclone Nisarga

KATHMANDU: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra has been requesting denizens of her home city Mumbai via her social media to take precautions against the Cyclone Nisaraga which is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra, India.
The actor, who after her Bollywood success is making a mark on Hollywood, took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to share her concerns while updating people about the do’s and dont’s.
“This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone,” she tweeted on June 3.
Another tweet followed where she wrote: “#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating.”
She has written the same lines in her Instagram story too.
The Don actress also shared Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s page that details the Do’s and Don’ts for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.
Nisarga has been approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 km per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 3.
Check out her tweet here: https://bit.ly/2XXwbnS
