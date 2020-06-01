Relatives queue to cremate coronavirus dead in India’s capital

NEW DELHI: A queue of ambulances formed outside the main crematorium in India’s capital New Delhi on Monday, as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus continues to rise.
Cases in the country crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month lockdown that left millions without work. There have been more than 5,000 deaths.
At Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna River, relatives and staff said a shortage of medical professionals trained in handling the bodies of victims was leading to delays.
Ash floated from the funeral pyres, adding to the heat of the Indian summer, where temperatures in Delhi have already reached 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit).
Surendra Mohan Gupta, the brother of 50-year-old coronavirus victim Virendra Gupta, said his family had paid 20,000 Indian rupees ($265) to a private ambulance firm.
“It’s very expensive but we are still waiting for them,” he said, as other family members argued with crematorium staff over the delay.
“The body has to stay in the ambulance until our number is called. Sometimes I have to wait for almost five hours,” said ambulance driver Jai Kumar, sweat pooling in his surgical gloves.
The Hindustan Times newspaper reported on May 28 the crematorium had to send eight bodies back to a hospital after several of its electric furnaces failed.
It has since moved to traditional wooden pyres and is now handling around 20 cases a day, officials said on Monday.
KATHMANDU: Canadian singer and artist Grimes is planning to sell her soul. In an exhibit titled 'Selling Out', the singer has put artwork including prints, drawings, photographs and more, for sale. But fownews.com notes the most peculiar thing up for sale is a legal document Grimes has dra Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Taylor Swift's tweet criticising US President Donald Trump has become her most-liked tweet ever. The singer had tweeted a heavy criticism of Trump for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. Her May 29 tweet has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more Read More...
MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind. Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar. She captioned it as: "'I am the man who can'. 'Wonder Woman' has a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The second lineup of K-pop stars for KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER was revealed on May 30, and by the looks of it, the online concert is going to a grand affair. Power girl groups MAMAMOO and EVERGLOW will be setting the stage on fire, while boy groups Stray Kids, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korea's most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project. Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of '90s girl group FIN.K.L, and s Read More...
HONG KONG: A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan In Read More...
MOSCOW: Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, the health minister was quoted as saying on Saturday as authorities approved the country's first anti-COVID-19 drug. Russia has the world's third-highest toll of coronavirus i Read More...