Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori no more, had tested positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Renowned Indian lyricist and poet Rahat Indori, famous for his Urdu poems, is no more. Indori, 70, breathed his last on Tuesday at 5:00pm in his hometown Indore.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday. The legendary poet died of a cardiac arrest.

Indori, early on Tuesday morning, had posted a tweet about his coronavirus diagnosis.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

“I was tested for Covid-19 on suffering from preliminary symptoms, the results for which came out positive. I’m admitted at the Aurobindo hospital, pray for my recovery,” Indori had tweeted.

He had even requested people to not call him or his family as he would provide updates on his health on social networking sites.

Unfortunately, a tweet regarding his demise was posted on his timeline.

राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है….. उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये…. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

His poem ‘Bulati hai magar janey ka nahin’ got viral in the beginning of the year on TikTok and later on other social networking sites too.

