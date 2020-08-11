Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori no more, had tested positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Renowned Indian lyricist and poet Rahat Indori, famous for his Urdu poems, is no more. Indori, 70, breathed his last on Tuesday at 5:00pm in his hometown Indore.
He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday. The legendary poet died of a cardiac arrest.
Indori, early on Tuesday morning, had posted a tweet about his coronavirus diagnosis.
कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ
दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ
एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.
— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020
“I was tested for Covid-19 on suffering from preliminary symptoms, the results for which came out positive. I’m admitted at the Aurobindo hospital, pray for my recovery,” Indori had tweeted.
He had even requested people to not call him or his family as he would provide updates on his health on social networking sites.
Unfortunately, a tweet regarding his demise was posted on his timeline.
राहत साहब का Cardiac Arrest की वजह से आज शाम 05:00 बजे इंतेक़ाल हो गया है…..
उनकी मग़फ़िरत के लिए दुआ कीजिये….
— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020
His poem ‘Bulati hai magar janey ka nahin’ got viral in the beginning of the year on TikTok and later on other social networking sites too.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 452,236 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forty-four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday. Among the 44 infections reported, 36 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, the other two districts of the valley -- Lalitpur and Bhaktapur -- reported four cases each, today. Currently Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood actress and girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media trial is unfairly and urging the top court to not make her scapegoat of political agenda. According to IANS, she urged the top cour Read More...
BAJURA: The swelling of Budhiganga river induced by incessant downpour has swept away the bailey bridge along the Sanfe-Martadi road-section, on Sunday. Following the damage to the bridge, the connection to district headquarters Martadi has been lost as vehicular movement has halted. Simil Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Azealia Banks has worried her fans as she posted a series of disturbing messages on her Instagram story saying she will end her "tenure on earth soon" on August 9. "Yea, I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with Read More...
KATHMANDU: American TV personality Simon Cowell, who underwent surgery to repair his broken back following an electric bike accident, has shared advice on safely using an electric bicycle. Taking to his Twitter, the 60-year-old star wrote, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, r Read More...
DUBAI: This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance, the Twenty20 league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday. The league was originally schedule Read More...
POKHARA: Police arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of illegal drugs from Shivatole in Pokhara-10 on Monday. Acting on a tip off, a police team deployed from Rambazaar Police Post apprehended Jeet Bahadur BK, 20, of Harinas Rural Municipality-4 in Syangja district and Rohit Gha Read More...