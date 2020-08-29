Riots in Sweden after Quran burning by far-right activists

STOCKHOLM: Far-right activists burned a Quran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.
Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.
The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighborhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.
Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 658,110 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28 Nepal Police arrested several e-commerce entrepreneurs, including more than 20 delivery persons, yesterday, stating that home delivery services were against prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on August 26. The orders, which were first Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order earlier decreed in Kaski district in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which was in effect till Friday, will not be prolonged. However, specific restrictions will still remain. A meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, Kaski held under Chief District Officer Gyan Pr Read More...
POKHARA: The prohibitory order which had earlier been imposed in Syangja district to control the increasing spread of Covid-19, has been prolonged by a week until September 3. According to the Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee took Read More...
MUMBAI: Hundreds of masked protesters demonstrated in major Indian cities on Friday against a government plan to hold exams for millions of students during the coronavirus pandemic, as the daily tally of infections hit a record. The health ministry reported 77,266 infections, taking the natio Read More...
KATHMANDU: The highly anticipated single Ice Cream, a collaboration between K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American popstar Selena Gomez, was dropped on August 28, and within hours of its release it broke and set a new record. Launched on August 28 at 1:00 pm KST, the sugary song was dropped al Read More...
KATHAMANDU: Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is in talks to join the action-comedy film Confidential Assignment 2, according to The Korea Times. Quoting the singer-actress' agency SM Entertainment on August 28, it said that Yoona had received an offer to join the cast of Confidenti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian singer Neha Bhasin reportedly filed a police complaint against BTS fans on August 26 after getting abusive threats and being cyberbullied by ARMYs, according to Kpopstarz. Quoting Pinkvilla, the media outlet states that Bhasin submitted an FIR to the Mumbai Police Cyber Crime br Read More...