Rouhani says 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus

DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus, as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere.
The figure, from a report Rouhani cited in a televised speech, was far higher than Saturday’s official figure for infections of 271,606, and corresponds to more than 30% of Iran’s 80 million population.
Rouhani’s office said the number of infections was based on an “estimated scenario” from a health ministry research report.
Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with infections and deaths rising sharply since restrictions were eased, beginning in mid-April.
“Our estimate is that so far 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their lives,” Rouhani said.
He added that “there is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million more people will be at risk”, but did not elaborate on what he meant.
More than 200,000 people have been hospitalised, he said, adding the ministry expected that another 200,000 might need hospital treatment in the coming months.
An official at the government’s coronavirus task force said the 25 million people mentioned by Rouhani were “mildly affected patients who … did not need to seek medical advice”, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
The Health Ministry reported 188 deaths in the previous 24 hours to take Iran’s total to 13,979.
Authorities on Saturday reimposed restrictions for a week in the capital Tehran, including banning religious and cultural functions, closing boarding schools, cafes, indoor pools, amusement parks and zoos.
From Sunday, 22 cities and towns in the southwestern Khuzestan province will be under a three-day lockdown, the province’s governorate announced on Saturday.
That will include Behbahan, where police on Thursday fired tear gas into a crowd protesting over economic hardships.
KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17. Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, "My vision was and is alw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,502 with 57 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,331 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Read More...
WASHINGTON: The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the fi Read More...
POKHARA: Fifty-five people have lost their lives in 21 incidents of landslide and flood in Gandaki Province in the past one week. Of the total deceased, 29 are males and 26 females from five districts of the province. Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara informed that seven persons buri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who were living in isolation at home after testing positive to COVID-19, have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever on July 17 evening. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: After Bollywood actres Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted actor Sushant Rajput to commit suicide, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no need for a CBI probe into the death case as the Mumbai police were capable of handl Read More...