SAfrica’s Aspen could supply 10 mln dexamethasone pills in COVID-19 crisis

JOHANNESBURG: South African pharmaceutical major Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, Chief Executive Stephen Saad said on Tuesday after the World Health Organisation cautioned about the drug’s supply.
Results from a study showed the steroidal drug reduced death rates by about a third in severely ill, hospitalised COVID-19 patients, University of Oxford scientists said last week, calling it a major breakthrough.
The results drew scepticism and optimism alike and put the focus on the availability of dexamethasone. It is at the moment mainly used to fight inflammation in other diseases.
“We would look to ramp up further should there be a need for additional product,” Aspen CEO Saad said, without indicating current production volumes.
As South Africa’s biggest supplier of drugs, with a 22% market share in sub-Saharan Africa, Aspen makes both the injectable and tablet forms of dexamethasone.
The South African government asked Aspen to source the drug for overall usage in the domestic market and the African continent to help guard against the risk of scarcity if it is approved for COVID-19 treatments.
South Africa’s health ministry last week said the government had a stock of 300,000 ampoules of dexamethasone.
Aspen had asked the government to indicate required volumes across the continent, Saad said. “Once they give us a sense, we can work out the supply,” he added, while saying that Aspen had received orders from WHO, UNICEF and other agencies as well.
UK‘s Hikma Pharmaceuticals, with a major supply base in the United States, also said that it has seen demand for dexamethasone increase “substantially.”
“We currently have sufficient ingredients on hand and manufacturing capacity to supply the US market with dexamethasone for at least the near future,” a spokeswoman said.
But future supply will depend on the amount of demand, availability of raw materials and the need for other essential medicines supplied by Hikma, she added, declining to give further details on production.
WHO issued a guidance last week saying dexamethasone should be reserved for use in severely ill and critical patients.
“A prospective meta-analysis is underway, including results of other (smaller) trials. The results will be the basis of any pdates to WHO guidance,” spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson said.
KATHMANDU On June 11, the government relaxed the ongoing lockdown despite Nepal continuing to register new coronavirus cases. The decision was made to alleviate humanitarian and economic crisis. The lockdown is being eased in different phases. With the easing, a few private businesses includin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus transmission tally has crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday with the confirmation of 538 new cases. As of today, 10,099 cases have been reported, according to the Health Ministry. Likewise, according to the latest update, 76 people -- 68 males and eight females -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus infection death toll has advanced to 24 on Tuesday with the confirmation of yet another death. A 45-year-old man from Dullu-3, Dailekh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Surkhet Provincial Hospital passed away on Monday evening. He was transferred to Surkhet H Read More...
WELLINGTON: The number of global coronavirus cases continued to surge Tuesday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilized or dropped in parts of Western Europe. India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and som Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...
LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday. "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Read More...
LONDON: More than 9.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,758 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 201 Read More...
LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic should put his hand up and accept responsibility after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament, Briton Dan Evans said on Monday. The tournament, which also had top names su Read More...