Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

PARIS: The rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara has failed as a COVID-19 treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday following a similar flop of a Roche product.
Sanofi said Kevzara – which it produces with partner Regeneron – had failed as a COVID-19 treatment after the latest set of trials in patients across the world showed adverse effects, and would be dropped for studies in this field.
Sanofi said the trials had led in some cases to COVID-19 pneumonia infections and even death in a few cases.
The two companies do not anticipate conducting further clinical studies of it, Sanofi added.
Trials had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe COVID-19, the companies had said in July.
“Although this trial did not yield the results we hoped for, we are proud of the work that was achieved by the team to further our understanding of the potential use of Kevzara for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Sanofi’s global head of research and development, John Reed.
“At Sanofi, we are committed to help combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, including developing vaccine candidates that can be manufactured at large scale,” he added.
Pharmaceutical companies have been racing to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 849,000 lives and crippled economies.
Last month, CEO Paul Hudson said Sanofi’s confidence in its coronavirus vaccine candidates had increased over the summer as the drugmaker prepared to start clinical trials.
In July, Roche said its attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra/RoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 693,472 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 298 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total number of cases, 190 surfaced in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 67 infections were reported in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while the number of the same i Read More...
MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has released a schedule for international flights, adhering to the decision made by the government to resume its operations in few countries from September 1. In the press release issued today, NAC mentioned that it would operate its regular flight in f Read More...
KATHMANDU/AHMEDABAD: A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the annual monsoon season enters its final stretch after claiming hundreds of lives in South Asia. Ten people, including four childr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya has tested positive for coronavirus infection, it has been learnt. According to a source, the Mayor had paid a visit to Grande Hospital in Tokha for health consultation on Sunday. Shakya and his wife had submitted their swab s Read More...