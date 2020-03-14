Nepal | March 14, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Saudi Arabia suspends int’l flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears: SPA

Saudi Arabia suspends int’l flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears: SPA

Published: March 14, 2020 9:42 am On: World
REUTERS

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on Saturday, citing an official source at interior ministry.

The period will be considered as an exceptional official holiday for citizens and residents who are unable to return due to the suspension of flights or if they face quarantine after their return to the Kingdom, SPA cited the official as saying.

Saudi Arabia has reported 86 coronavirus cases.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times