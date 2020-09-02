Saudis say ‘all countries’ can fly to, from UAE over kingdom

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates “from all countries” will now be able to use its airspace — a statement apparently allowing flyovers by Israel following a deal to normalize UAE-Israel relations.
The vaguely worded statement avoided naming Israel directly. However, the announcement came just days after the kingdom allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE. Any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.
The statement makes no mention of the kingdom’s rival, Iran, nor Qatar, which Saudi Arabia is currently boycotting. Flights to and from those countries to the Emirates would, in theory, not need to use the kingdom’s airspace.
The Saudi Press Agency said the move comes in response to a “request by the UAE” for flights to and from the country.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter that the kingdom’s “firm and established position toward the Palestinian cause will not change.” However, even he did not directly name Israel in his tweet.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the announcement in an online video, signaling it directly involved his country.
“For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East,” he said. “Now there is another tremendous breakthrough — Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back. Flights will be cheaper and shorter, and it will lead to robust tourism and develop our economy.”
Earlier this week, Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, flew with a high-level Israeli delegation to the UAE on the first direct commercial passenger flight between the two countries, a Star of David emblazoned on the jet’s tail. The flight traversed Saudi airspace, signaling at least acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones during Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...
PANCHTHAR: Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Panchthar jail with a prisoner testing positive to the virus, today. A 40-year-old man, who was arrested three days ago in a case of child marriage and was in a custody of the District Police Office, Panchthar, has contracted the disease. Swab sample Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: Kathmandu valley reports highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases today As of today, 70 Read More...
KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl. They have named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Sheeran gave an update to fans on Instagram: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wante Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is set to release a children's picture book and has dedicated it to his daughter Everly. Taking to his Instagram on August 31, the actor released the news of his first children's book — The One and Only Sparkella. He posted: “Guys, I don’t know Read More...
KATHANDU: Inspired by his own experience as a parent, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a children's book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. Taking to his Twitter on September 1, Johar announced the release of his book: "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first pic Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs will take a decision on the next step regarding the prohibitory order in the valley, on Wednesday. The Chief District Officers of the three districts in the valley -- Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur -- had conducted a virtual meeting on Tuesday. However, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram. Grande, 27 is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively. Singer Lady Gaga congratulated G Read More...