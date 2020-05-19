Search for missing former British envoy to Nepal, Richard Morris, intensifies

Krishna Prasad Sharma /RSS

London, May 19

Search for Richard Morris, the former British ambassador to Nepal, has been intensified. Morris has gone missing for two weeks now. He went last seen on May 6 while on a morning walk at a park near his home in Bentley.

Last week, the Hampshire Police Office had appealed to the general public to help the police in his search. It issued another appeal on Monday urging the people around Bentley to inform the police if they find any suspicious items in the bushes in the neighbourhood.

Likewise, the police has requested people travelling via the area by car on May 6 to scrutinize the dashcam of their vehicles. Trained dogs and helicopters have also been used in the search for Morris. A separate police squad has intensified search in the jungle near his house.

In a press release, the spokesperson of the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said, a veteran diplomat has gone missing, expressing hope that he would be found safe and sound.

Morris was UK’s ambassador to Nepal from 2015 to 2019.

