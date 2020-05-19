Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Search for missing former British envoy to Nepal, Richard Morris, intensifies

Search for missing former British envoy to Nepal, Richard Morris, intensifies

Published: May 19, 2020 3:15 pm On: World
Krishna Prasad Sharma /RSS
Share Now:

London, May 19

Search for Richard Morris, the former British ambassador to Nepal, has been intensified. Morris has gone missing for two weeks now. He went last seen on May 6 while on a morning walk at a park near his home in Bentley.

Last week, the Hampshire Police Office had appealed to the general public to help the police in his search. It issued another appeal on Monday urging the people around Bentley to inform the police if they find any suspicious items in the bushes in the neighbourhood.

Likewise, the police has requested people travelling via the area by car on May 6 to scrutinize the dashcam of their vehicles. Trained dogs and helicopters have also been used in the search for Morris. A separate police squad has intensified search in the jungle near his house.

In a press release, the spokesperson of the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said, a veteran diplomat has gone missing, expressing hope that he would be found safe and sound.

Morris was UK’s ambassador to Nepal from 2015 to 2019.

(Featured Image: Wikipedia)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Experts urge government to bring provisional budget

Share Now:

The economists have urged the government to comply with the election code of conduct before bringing a full-fledged budget prior to the second phase of local elections on June 14.

Nepal as a nation has won in local polls: PM

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Nepal as a nation and its people have won the local level elections, and urged all to celebrate the victory.

Vote counting of 9 local units completed in Makwanpur

Share Now:

Vote counting of nine local units including one Municipality and eight Rural Municipalities has been completed in Makwanpur district.

Boat ride in Chitwan

Share Now:

Share Now: Tourists enjoying boat ride in Rapti river in Chitwan National Park, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Photo: RSS

Gold collectors held from TIA parking lot

Share Now:

Police arrested two persons who were collecting undeclared gold from passengers, from the parking lot of Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday.

NC wins mayor in Nagarjun and Gokarneshwor Municipalities

Share Now:

Nepal Congress’s Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Santosh Chalise have won the mayoral post of Nagarjun and Gokarneshwor Municipalities in Kathmandu respectively.

Global tender for petroleum exploration: Industry Minister

Share Now:

Industry Minister Nabindra Raj Joshi on Friday informed that a global tender would be called for petroleum exploration by June 29, 2017.

EC satisfied with first phase local polls: Shah

Share Now:

Election Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Shah has said that the first phase of local level elections has cemented the foundation of democracy and republicanism.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times