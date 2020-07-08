Serbian police say 23 held, 60 hurt in clashes

BELGRADE: Serbian police say 23 people have been detained and scores of police officers and demonstrators injured in clashes that erupted over announced return of lockdown measures against the new coronavirus.
Police director Vladimir Rebic told the state RTS television that police are working to identify more people who took part in the rioting in central Belgrade that left 43 police officers and 17 demonstrators injured.
Thousands of people came out in the streets on Tuesday evening after autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic announced that a curfew will be imposed for the entire weekend in Belgrade. Serbia on Tuesday reported the highest single-day death toll of 13 amid 299 new COVID-19 cases.
Clashes erupted after some supporters of right-wing groups stormed the parliament during protests. Police responded by throwing loads of tear gas.
Vucic has described the virus situation in Belgrade as “alarming,” saying hospitals in Belgrade were full. But many in Serbia blame the populist strongman for lifting the previous lockdown measures just so he would cement his grip on power after parliamentary elections. He has denied those claims.
Rebic says “hooligans” threw rocks, bottles and other objects at police and set on fire five police vehicles. Videos from the scene showed police beating up some of the demonstrators and detaining them.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 261,861 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom government has announced -- a good news for international students -- that those willing to work in the UK post their graduation will be able to do so under the new graduate programme. The UK-based international students who hold a valid Tier 4 visa will be able to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: From billionaire rapper Kanye West to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, ventures backed by big-name entertainers of the US have been approved for loans under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), US government programme that is introduced to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five members of K-pop sensation BTS — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V — have enrolled in a MBA programme focussing on advertising media. Quoting an exclusive report by Metro Seoul, Koreaboo reports that RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V have joined Jin as students at the Hanyang Cyber Read More...
Kathmandu, July 7 Students hold placards during a protest against Ambassador of China to Nepal Hou Yanqi's recent visits to senior leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party. READ HERE: After Madhav Nepal, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi meets NCP’s Jhalanath Khanal on Tuesday Yanqi- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former BIGBANG member Seungri will be tried for eight offences, including sex trafficking. Quoting an exclusive report by News1, Allkpop reports that 30-year-old Seungri (real name Lee Seung Hyun), who was indicted on charges of arranging prostitution for investors and engaging in over Read More...
LONDON: A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week after admitting he needed to go on a diet during the lockdown. Sibley, nicknamed 'The Fridge' by team mates, has lost 12kg since experiencing a "wake-up call" while in Sri Lanka Read More...