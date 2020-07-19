Seven Panama youths killed in brutal attack near lake

PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said.
The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homicide prosecutor Adolfo Pineda told reporters. Some people in the group managed to escape the attack and are assisting authorities with the investigation, Pineda added.
Some of the dead had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, Pineda said. The motive for the attack is also under investigation.
“It really is a shocking occurrence from all points of view,” Pineda said.
Local media reported that some of the victims’ family members had reported them missing on Friday. The group had gone out to swim, according to local media.
The attack took place near Gatun Lake, a scenic man-made lake that forms an important part of the Panama Canal.
WASHINGTON: John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday. Lewis, a member of Congress from Atlanta who had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, was 80. “He loved this country so much Read More...
SAPTARI: Continuous rainfall has inundated about 4,000 hectares of paddy fields in Saptari and Siraha districts. The rainfall that began soon after paddy plantation has submerged around 2,000 hectares each in the two districts, according to the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Rajbiraj. The two d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Aloft Kathmandu Thamel, a boutique hotel in the capital city, celebrated its first anniversary on July 17. Chairperson of the hotel, Prithivi B Pande, expressed that it was with a great sense of fulfilment that they celebrated their first anniversary. He said, "My vision was and is alw Read More...
At least 14,119,588 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 596,219 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,502 with 57 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,331 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Read More...
WASHINGTON: The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the fi Read More...