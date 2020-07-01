Six dead, 16 hurt after boiler blast at NLC India

CHENNAI: At least six people have died and 16 were injured in a boiler blast at NLC India Ltd’s power plant in Neyveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, local police said on Wednesday, in the site’s second such explosion in two months.
“Six people died on the spot. Sixteen others have been admitted (to hospital),” said S Latha, an inspector at a local police station in Neyveli.
In a blast at the same plant on May 7, five people died and three were injured, Latha said.
NLC India and a spokeswoman for the ministry of coal, which controls the company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than three people die each day in industrial accidents in India, government data for the three years ending 2016 show.
