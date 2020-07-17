South Korea approves human trials of Celltrion’s COVID-19 antibody drug

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc’s experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country’s first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.
Drugmakers worldwide are scrambling to develop vaccines and treatments for the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 14 million people and killed more than 580,000 globally.
Celltrion’s antibody treatment is directed against the surface of the virus and designed to block it from locking on to human cells.
The company plans to enrol 32 healthy volunteers in collaboration with a local hospital for Phase I study of the drug, which demonstrated an up to 100-fold reduction in viral load in animal tests.
Celltrion said overseas human trials of its treatment will begin soon across Europe, including the UK, which will be followed by global second and third trials in patients with mild and moderate symptoms.
It anticipates primary results from these studies by the end of this year and aims to commercialize the drug by early 2021, it said.
“Our human trials are conducted globally, so we will be able to export for sure, but will offer it to patients abroad only after securing domestic supplies for South Korea,” Kee Woo-sung, its chief executive officer, told Reuters.
Its antibody treatment was developed after it was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first South Korean patients who recovered from COVID-19 in February.
He said drugmakers should make prices for their COVID-19 treatments affordable to help end the pandemic, adding prices of its drug will be cheaper than that of Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir.
In June, Gilead priced its COVID-19 treatment remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for developed nations.
Other companies developing potential COVID-19 treatments include Eli Lilly and Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and AbbVie.
SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District. Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday. According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Muni Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with" and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth. According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Read More...
NAWALPUR: Five police personnel, among 18 persons, have been detected with coronavirus infection in Nawalpur district today. According to Chief of Nawalpur District Health Office, Keshav Chapagain, a total of 18 persons including the police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. The swab specime Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champions 2-1 at The Emirates on Wednesday and end their hopes of a record points tally for the Premier League season. The loss means Liverpool, on 93 points, can now only stretch that tally Read More...
REGGIO EMILIA: Cristiano Ronaldo's run of scoring in six league games ended as jittery Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday and missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Serie A. Having taken two points from their last three games, Juventus are on 77 points, se Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times on July 12 as a result of a crime committed against her but but expects to make a full recover. Taking to her Instagram on July 15, she wrote: “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me Read More...
LONDON: England were 112-3 at tea after losing wickets at regular intervals on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. Opener Dom Sibley (46) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (18) added 31 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts trod cautiously in overcast cond Read More...
The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths are also rising and have recently reached the highest levels since early June, led by Arizona, California, Florida and Te Read More...