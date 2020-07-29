Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against late Bollywood actor’s girlfriend Rhea for abetment to suicide

KATHMANDU: Father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has filed an FIR accusing six people of abetment to suicide.
KK Singh filed the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, India, and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend, is one of the accused.
According to IANS, Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas on July 28 said that Rajput’s father has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). “The police is investigating the case,” he informed.
A four-member police team from Patna has left for Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR, it added.
Chakraborty had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor’s death and added that she “only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step”.
Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra and Mumbai Police is investigating the case and several people have been interrogated. As per IANS, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including Chakraborty, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand, director Mahesh Bhatt, among others.
Likewise, along with Chakraborty, several organisations have also been demanding CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood.
Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara was released online on July 24.
Meanwhile, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress have demanded a CBI probe into the late actor’s suicide case.
According to IANS, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand, Rajput’s suspicious death has hurt his fan across the world.
“We support the actor’s family for filing the case, we are with them. All important people from all walks of life have demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter,” IANS quoted Anand as saying.
He further said, “There should be a CBI investigation in Sushant case, so that ‘Bihar’s son’ can get a justice. Bollywood’s mafia, Hawala, anti-national and criminal alliances could come to the fore.”
Meanwhile, Lalan Kumar, former president of Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress, said on the basis of the FIR filed by Sushan’s father in Rajiv Nagar, it can be said that many ‘secrets’ are hidden in his death. His fans should get answers to these questions.
As per IANS, he said that the investigation of this case should be done by the CBI, so that the reality of the case can be revealed to everyone. He had earlier written to the Governor requesting for a CBI inquiry.
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over phone and said that the Bihar and Maharashtra Police are seriously investigating the case, but it is better to hand over the investigation to the CBI to solve the suicide scandal, informed IANS.
