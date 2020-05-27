Suspected Islamist militia kills at least 17 in northeastern Congo

BENI: Suspected Islamist fighters killed at least 17 people in an early morning raid on a village in northeastern Congo on Monday, a local civil society leader and a monitoring organisation said, the latest attack in a recent surge in violence.
At around 5 a.m. local time the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who claim a loose affiliation with the Islamic State group, attacked the village of Makutano in Ituri province, around 100 km southwest of the city of Bunia, said Gili Gotabo, a civil society leader in Irumu territory.
“They fired several shots in the air. When the population was fleeing, they captured some people and cut them up with machetes,” he said.
Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a research initiative that maps unrest in the region, confirmed the attack and put the death toll at 17, although Gotabo said many more were killed.
Local authorities declined to comment.
The ADF have killed hundreds of people since late October last year when the army began an operation to oust them from their bases near the Ugandan border. The fighting has hampered efforts to end an Ebola epidemic.
While the insurgents, who are originally from Uganda, have pledged allegiance to Islamic State and the group has endorsed some attacks by the ADF, researchers say there is no evidence of close collaboration.
Following two months of relative quiet, the area has seen a rise in violent ADF attacks in the last three weeks, KST said in a statement to Reuters.
“It’s not entirely clear yet why this surge is taking place. It is very clear, however, that the ADF hasn’t been dismantled at any point,” it said.
The redeployment of army units further north as well as moral and financial fatigue may have given the ADF more space to operate, it added.
KATHMANDU: Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 90 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the Covid-19 case tally to 772 in the country. This is the highest single-day total recorded in Nepal, so far. The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Read More...
KATHMANDU: Esports in Nepal is still in its infancy but given the rise of the gaming community, it’s slowly but surely gaining traction. The Nepal Olympic Association has endorsed eSports as a sporting event with events like ComCon Nepal, Hackathons, ComCOsCOn and Nepal eSports Association (NESA) Read More...
SANTA FE, NM: George RR Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad. Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and Martin recently purch Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus infection, including three children, have been detected in Rautahat district, on Tuesday. The aforementioned cases were confirmed after the rounded in samples underwent RT-PCR at the Teku-based National Pubic Health Laboratory, according to the Dis Read More...
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday its work in Yemen was near a “potential breaking point” as coronavirus spreads in the war-damaged country, with rising numbers of families resorting to begging, child labour and marrying of children. Around 80 percent of Yemen’s malnourished pop Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Nepal reported its highest single-day Covid-19 cases, 90, on Tuesday. READ ALSO: Health Ministry confirms 90 cases on Tuesday, Covid-19 cases jump to 772 https://youtu.be/V8926v9q6Ec Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...